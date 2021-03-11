Smailagic was recalled from the G League by the Warriors on Thursday, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
Smailagic took on a starting role with the Santa Cruz Warriors late in the G League season and averaged 7.5 points and 4.4 rebounds over 17.0 minutes per game. However, the 20-year-old is unlikely to be a significant part of Golden State's rotation over the second half of the NBA campaign.
