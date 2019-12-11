Play

Smailagic was recalled from the G League on Wednesday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

There's a good chance that Smailagic will make his NBA debut Wednesday due to Eric Paschall (hip) being deemed questionable. Smailagic posted 12.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals over five G League contests before his call up.

