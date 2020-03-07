Warriors' Alen Smailagic: Ruled out Saturday
Smailagic will miss Saturday's game against the 76ers due to a quadriceps contusion.
Smailagic apparently picked up the quadriceps issue at some point during practice this past week. Considering he's appeared in just 9.9 minutes across 14 games this season, Smailagic's absence won't likely have too much bearing on the Warriors' lineups.
