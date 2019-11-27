Warriors' Alen Smailagic: Ruled out Wednesday
Smailagic (ankle) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.
Smailagic has been sidelined since early October with a severe right ankle sprain, but he looks to be nearing the finish line of his recovery process. Golden State assigned the rookie second-round pick to the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors last week, indicating the big man has been cleared to resume practicing. He'll likely get in a game or two with Santa Cruz before rejoining the Warriors for his NBA debut, likely at some point in December.
More News
-
Warriors' Alen Smailagic: Cleared for on-court activity•
-
Warriors' Alen Smailagic: Headed for re-evaluation•
-
Warriors' Alen Smailagic: Showing improvement with ankle•
-
Warriors' Alen Smailagic: Sheds walking boot•
-
Warriors' Alen Smailagic: Still sidelined•
-
Warriors' Alen Smailagic: Out for foreseeable future•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.