Smailagic (ankle) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

Smailagic has been sidelined since early October with a severe right ankle sprain, but he looks to be nearing the finish line of his recovery process. Golden State assigned the rookie second-round pick to the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors last week, indicating the big man has been cleared to resume practicing. He'll likely get in a game or two with Santa Cruz before rejoining the Warriors for his NBA debut, likely at some point in December.