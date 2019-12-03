Warriors' Alen Smailagic: Sees action in G League
Smailagic (ankle) has appeared in both of the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors' last two games, averaging 10.5 points (on 47.1 percent shooting from the field), 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.0 assist in 19.7 minutes between the contests.
The two outings with Santa Cruz represent Smailagic's first game action of any kind since the Las Vegas Summer League, as his right ankle sprain kept him sidelined throughout the preseason and the first quarter of the Warriors' regular-season schedule. Though Smailagic is seemingly over the ankle sprain, he'll likely still need time to built up his conditioning in the G League. The 19-year-old should make his NBA debut at some point later this season, but he may have a tough time finding a consistent bench role with Golden State in his rookie campaign.
More News
-
Warriors' Alen Smailagic: Practicing in G-League•
-
Warriors' Alen Smailagic: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Alen Smailagic: Cleared for on-court activity•
-
Warriors' Alen Smailagic: Headed for re-evaluation•
-
Warriors' Alen Smailagic: Showing improvement with ankle•
-
Warriors' Alen Smailagic: Sheds walking boot•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...