Smailagic (ankle) has appeared in both of the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors' last two games, averaging 10.5 points (on 47.1 percent shooting from the field), 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.0 assist in 19.7 minutes between the contests.

The two outings with Santa Cruz represent Smailagic's first game action of any kind since the Las Vegas Summer League, as his right ankle sprain kept him sidelined throughout the preseason and the first quarter of the Warriors' regular-season schedule. Though Smailagic is seemingly over the ankle sprain, he'll likely still need time to built up his conditioning in the G League. The 19-year-old should make his NBA debut at some point later this season, but he may have a tough time finding a consistent bench role with Golden State in his rookie campaign.