Warriors' Alen Smailagic: Sent back to G League
Smailagic was sent to the G League on Saturday, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Smailagic has appeared in Golden State's past four games, averaging 4.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in 9.5 minutes. However, the organization will opt to get him some more run in the G League, where he's averaged 16.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block across 26.3 minutes.
