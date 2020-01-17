Warriors' Alen Smailagic: Sent to G League
Smailagic was assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors on Friday.
Smailagic has played in four of the last five games for Golden State, but he'll get more run in the G League. He's averaging 4.7 points and 2.4 rebounds over nine NBA games this year.
