Smailagic was spotted Saturday without a walking boot protecting his sprained right ankle, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The start to the 19-year-old's rookie season has been delayed by his ongoing recovery from the severe sprain he suffered early in training camp. Once healthy, Smailagic is unlikely to capture a regular spot in the Golden State rotation and could see most of his playing time in 2019-20 with the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors.