Warriors' Alen Smailagic: Showing improvement with ankle
Smailagic (ankle) was able to do some dunking on the court Tuesday, but he remains without a clear timeline to make his 2019-20 debut, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
The rookie second-round pick has been slowed since training camp by a serious ankle sprain. While his ability to dunk represents some level of progress, Smailagic is realistically at least a couple weeks away from playing in games.
