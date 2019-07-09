Smailagic signed a contract with the Warriors on Monday.

The Warriors already have Ky Bowman, Julian Washburn and Damion Lee on hand as candidates for their two two-way contracts, so Smailagic's deal is likely an Exhibit 10 contract or a standard NBA deal. The 6-foot-10 power forward was a priority target for the Warriors in the second round of the draft in June after he showed some intriguing potential as a pick-and-pop big man while with Golden State's G League affiliate in Santa Cruz in 2018-19.