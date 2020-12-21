site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: warriors-alen-smailagic-sitting-out-tuesday-342077 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Warriors' Alen Smailagic: Sitting out Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Smailagic (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's season opener against the Nets,
The 20-year-old won't be available for the season opener after missing the final two exhibition games with the knee injury. Smailagic's next chance to take the court will be Friday in Milwaukee.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Answer some prop about the big games for $1,000, winner takes all.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 4 min read