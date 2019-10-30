Warriors' Alen Smailagic: Still sidelined
Smailagic (ankle) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Suns.
Smailagic has been sidelined for nearly a month with a right ankle sprain and remains without a clear timeline for a return. Due to the time he missed in the preseason, Smailagic could be sent to the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors for a few rehab games before he makes his NBA debut.
