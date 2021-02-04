Golden State head coach Steve Kerr announced Jan. 25 that Smailagic (knee) would report to the G League bubble in Orlando later this month to play for the organization's affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, Marcus White of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Smailagic has yet to play for the NBA club this season after he was bothered in training camp by right knee soreness that was later diagnosed as a torn meniscus. He underwent a minor surgical procedure in early January to address the matter and since returned to practice, though the extent of his activity isn't clear. In any case, the organization's decision to send Smailagic to the G League bubble implies that he's expected to play at some point during Santa Cruz's 12-to-15-game slate. The Warriors will also send second-year guard Jordan Poole and rookie two-way guard Nico Mannion to Orlando.