Smailagic (knee) had surgery Monday in San Francisco to repair a right meniscal tear, Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News reports. He's scheduled to be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Smailagic had been sidelined since the preseason with what had been labeled as knee soreness, but after the big man made limited progress in his recovery, doctors determined that surgery would be necessary to address his injury. The Warriors will check back in on Smailagic in a month, but even if he's cleared to resume basketball activities at that time, he'll likely need a week or more to regain conditioning before the team is comfortable using him in a game.