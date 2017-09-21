Warriors' Alex Hamilton: Inks deal with Warriors

Hamilton signed a contract with the Warriors on Thursday.

Following a four-year collegiate career at Louisiana Tech, Hamilton failed to be selected in the 2016 NBA Draft and instead, spent the 2016-17 campaign with the Warriors' G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors. Across 43 games with Santa Cruz, Hamilton averaged 11.4 points, 4.5 assists and 3.4 rebounds across 23.4 minutes. While that was enough to earn him a training camp invite with the Warriors, Hamilton is nothing more than a camp body and has little chance of making the regular-season roster. He'll likely start the upcoming season in the G-League once again.