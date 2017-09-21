Warriors' Alex Hamilton: Inks deal with Warriors
Hamilton signed a contract with the Warriors on Thursday.
Following a four-year collegiate career at Louisiana Tech, Hamilton failed to be selected in the 2016 NBA Draft and instead, spent the 2016-17 campaign with the Warriors' G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors. Across 43 games with Santa Cruz, Hamilton averaged 11.4 points, 4.5 assists and 3.4 rebounds across 23.4 minutes. While that was enough to earn him a training camp invite with the Warriors, Hamilton is nothing more than a camp body and has little chance of making the regular-season roster. He'll likely start the upcoming season in the G-League once again.
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...
-
Small forward: Durant, LeBron still rule
There's plenty of elite talent at the small forward position, and you want to make sure you...
-
PG Tiers: Curry, Harden out front
There aren't any surprises to come with the elite Fantasy point guards this season. What about...
-
Murray, Russell have sleeper appeal
This was a crazy NBA offseason, filled with tons of roster turnover. That means there is plenty...