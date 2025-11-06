site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Warriors' Alex Toohey: Cleared from injury report
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Toohey (knee) is not listed on the injury report for Friday's game against Denver.
The stage is set for Toohey to be available for his season debut. However, it's not a lock that the forward will see the court in a meaningful capacity Friday.
