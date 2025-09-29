Toohey signed a two-way contract with the Warriors on Sunday, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Toohey was the No. 52 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and will join the team on a two-way deal. Toohey spent the 2024-25 campaign in Australia's NBL, where he averaged 10.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.3 assists in 23.0 minutes per game. He figures to spend the majority of his time in the G League this season.