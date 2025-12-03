site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Warriors' Alex Toohey: Listed out vs. Philadelphia
RotoWire Staff
Toohey (knee) is out for Thursday's game against the 76ers.
Toohey remains listed as out for knee injury management. The Warriors' plans for him remain unclear, though Toohey's absence doesn't have major implications on the team's rotation.
