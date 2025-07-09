Toohey totaled six points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and six rebounds across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 93-79 Summer League loss to the Heat.

The No. 52 overall pick in the 2025 Draft, Toohey experienced shooting woes during his Warriors debut. However, he recorded a game-high mark in rebounds. The Australian forward appeared in 29 outings for Sydney in Australia's NBL during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 10.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.3 assists across 23.0 minutes per game.