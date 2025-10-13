Toohey will not play in Sunday's preseason game against the Lakers for undisclosed reasons, Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Toohey has not appeared in either of Golden State's preseason games to this point, and he is now ruled out of Sunday's contest for unclear reasons. No injury has been reported to this point, so it could be a rotation-related decision. His next opportunity to suit up comes Tuesday against the Trail Blazers.