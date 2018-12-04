Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Absent from injury report
McKinnie (foot) isn't listed on Golden State's injury report for Wednesday's game against Cleveland.
McKinnie has missed considerable time (nine games) while dealing with a foot injury, but it appears he'll be good to go in Cleveland. Through 16 games this season, he's averaging 6.3 points and 3.8 rebounds over 15.7 minutes per contest.
