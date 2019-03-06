Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Cleared to play
McKinnie (hip) is available Tuesday against the Celtics.
A bruised left hip was causing McKinnie discomfort, but he'll be able to play Tuesday. He'll resume his role as a deep bench option for Golden State.
