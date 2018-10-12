Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Contract converted to standard deal
McKinnie had his two-way contract converted into a two-year, minimum deal on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The Warriors organization liked what it saw from McKinnie during camp, giving him a spot on the final roster. In 56 preseason minutes, McKinnie totaled 26 points, 18 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block.
More News
-
Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Signs two-way deal with Warriors•
-
Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Joining Warriors for camp•
-
Alfonzo McKinnie: Parting ways with Toronto•
-
Raptors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Co-leads first unit in scoring Sunday•
-
Raptors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Goes off for season high•
-
Raptors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Sent to G-League•
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...