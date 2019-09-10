Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Could move into starting role
McKinnie could open the season as the Warriors' starting small forward, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
In the absence of Klay Thompson (knee), Golden State's options at small forward are admittedly rather bleak, but Slater wrote Tuesday that he believes McKinnie holds a slight advantage over Alec burks and Glenn Robinson III. Of the three, McKinnie has the most experience in the Warriors' system, and he's a proven hustler on the defense end who should help ease the burden on D'Angelo Russell and Steph Curry on that end of the floor. With that said, even if McKinnie starts and takes on an expanded role, he hasn't shown nearly enough upside to warrant consideration in most fantasy formats.
