Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Double-double off bench against Bulls
McKinnie scored 19 points (7-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, an assist and a block in 27 minutes off the bench during Monday's 149-124 win over the Bulls.
The Warriors' second unit got plenty of extra run in the rout, and McKinnie took full advantage, recording the first double-double of his brief NBA career. The 26-year-old hadn't played more than 18 minutes in any game this season prior to Monday, and until he carves out a more consistent role in the rotation, he won't be worth rostering in most fantasy formats.
