Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Draws spot start
McKinnie will start Thursday's game against the 76ers, Tim Kawaskami of The Athletic reports.
Klay Thompson was a late scratch from Thursday's contest due to illness, so McKinnie will be saddled with a heavier workload than usual. He's been held out of the scoring column in each of his previous two matchups, so he'll aim to break out of his recent slump against Philadelphia.
