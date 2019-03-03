Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Exits with hip bruise
McKinnie won't return to Saturday's game against the Sixers after suffering a left hip bruise.
McKinnie entered the starting lineup with Klay Thompson (knee) sidelined, but was only able to play seven minutes before leaving the game. The 26-year-old's availability for Tuesday's matchup with the Celtics is now unclear.
