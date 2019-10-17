Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Flops in thumping preseason loss
McKinnie had just three rebounds and two steals in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 126-93 preseason loss to the Lakers.
McKinnie was in the starting lineup Wednesday but did nothing with his opportunity. He missed all four of his shot attempts, putting up a big donut during 23 minutes on the floor. The improved play of Marquese Chriss (eight points and five rebounds) could have McKinnie on the roster bubble. Even if he does make the final roster, there is no reason to think he will have value in any league.
