Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Impressive off bench
McKinnie pitched in 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one steal and one block across 26 minutes during the Warriors' 104-98 preseason loss to the Lakers on Monday.
McKinnie appears to have the inside track on the starting small forward job over Glenn Robinson III to open the season, even as the latter drew the start Monday. McKinnie outpaced Robinson (six points, two rebounds) across the board Monday, and he also has the advantage of having logged 72 games in the coach Steve Kerr's system last season.
