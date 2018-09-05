Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Joining Warriors for camp
McKinnie has signed a training camp contract with the Warriors, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
McKinnie, who went undrafted in 2015, spent time in overseas and in the G-League before making his NBA debut with the Raptors last season. In 53 total minutes, he posted 21 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block. He shot 8-of-15 from the field and 3-of-9 from three.
-
