Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Not playing Wednesday
McKinnie (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
This will be McKinnie's third straight game on the sideline, as he is still nursing soreness in his left foot. The shorthanded Warriors may again have to rely on Damion Lee for additional minutes off the bench, as the 26-year-old has played 37 total minutes over his last two contests.
