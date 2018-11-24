Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Out Saturday
McKinnie (foot) is out Saturday against the Kings, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
McKinnie will be absent for a fifth straight game while recovering from left foot soreness. His next chance to play arrives Monday against the Magic.
