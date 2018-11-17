Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Out Saturday
McKinnie will not play Saturday against the Mavs due to a foot injury, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
McKinnie is battling soreness in his left foot and will be held out as a precaution on the first night of a back-to-back. With Draymond Green (toe) and Steph Curry (groin) both out, as well, the Warriors will again be shorthanded.
More News
