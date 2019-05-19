McKinnie finished with five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), nine rebounds and a steal across 21 minutes in the Warriors' win over the Trail Blazers on Saturday.

McKinnie played his most minutes of the 2019 postseason in Saturday's Game 3 victory. With Andre Iguodala (calf) the latest Warrior to be sidelined, McKinnie earned additional playing time and turned it into five points and nine boards. If Iguodala is forced to miss additional time moving forward, McKinnie would be a likely candidate to see a bump in minutes.