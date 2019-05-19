McKinnie finished with five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), nine rebounds and a steal across 21 minutes in the Warriors' win over the Trail Blazers on Saturday.

McKinnie played his most minutes of the 2019 postseason in Saturday's Game 3 victory. With Andre Iguodala (calf) the latest Warrior to be sidelined, McKinnie earned additional playing time and turned it into five points and nine boards. If Iguodala is forced to miss additional time moving forward, McKinnie would be a likely candidate to see a bump in minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...