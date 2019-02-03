Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Returning to bench
McKinnie will come off the bench Saturday against the Lakers, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
McKinnie, who started in place of Klay Thompson (illness) Thursday, will return to the bench Saturday with Thompson healthy. As a reserve, he's averaging 5.0 points and 3.8 rebounds in 14.5 minutes.
