McKinnie collected 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds, and one block in 16 minutes during Sunday's 119-114 win over the Mavericks.

McKinnie reached double figures in scoring for the first time since Nov. 5, this after doing so three times through his first 11 appearances this season. McKinnie has more scoreless performances (six) than double-digit efforts (four), and he's only a viable option in the deepest leagues.