Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Scores 11 points in spot start
McKinnie produced 11 points (5-5 FG, 1-2 FT), and four rebounds in 27 minutes during Thursday's 113-104 loss to the 76ers.
McKinnie moved into the starting lineup, replacing Klay Thompson (illness) who was a late scratch. McKinnie fared quite well in the loss, making all five of his shot attempts, finishing with 11 points. Thompson will likely return for the Warriors next matchup against the Lakers on Saturday which would send McKinnie back to the bench.
