McKinnie had just seven points, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 128-95 loss to the Celtics.

McKinnie replaced Klay Thompson (knee) in the starting lineup Tuesday but failed to make any noise from a fantasy perspective. The game was also a blowout which meant basically all the starters saw limited playing time. Thompson's injury doesn't sound too serious and he could be back as soon as Friday against the Nuggets. The move would likely send McKinnie back to the bench and into fantasy obscurity once more.