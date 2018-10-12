Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Signs two-way deal with Warriors
McKinnie signed a two-way deal with the Warriors on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
McKinnie hasn't actually taken the court this preseason but apparently has done enough behind the scenes to turn his training-camp deal into something more long term. The 26-year-old should be expected to spend most of the upcoming season in the G League.
