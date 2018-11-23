Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Sitting out Friday
McKinnie (foot) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
McKinnie will be missing his fourth consecutive game Friday while dealing with soreness in his left foot. His next opportunity to return will be Saturday against the Kings.
More News
-
Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Not playing Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Out again•
-
Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Out Saturday•
-
Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Thrives in extended opportunity•
-
Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Double-double off bench against Bulls•
-
Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Draws start Friday•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.