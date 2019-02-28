Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Starting in Kevin Durant's absence
McKinnie will start Thursday's matchup against the Magic, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Kevin Durant is getting the night off for rest, so McKinnie will draw his second start of the year. His first start came Jan. 31 against the 76ers, and he posted 11 points and four rebounds across 27 minutes.
