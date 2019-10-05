Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Starting Saturday
McKinnie will start at small forward for Saturday's preseason game against the Lakers, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
McKinnie has a strong chance of opening the 2019-20 campaign as the Warriors' starting small forward due to the departure of Kevin Durant. McKinnie started six games last season, averaging 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 21.7 minutes.
