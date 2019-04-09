Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Starting Tuesday
McKinnie will start Tuesday's contest against the Pelicans, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
With Kevin Durant (flu) out, McKinnie will make his fifth start of the year. Across four prior starts, he's averaging 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 18.8 minutes.
