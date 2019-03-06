Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Starting Tuesday
McKinnie (hip) will play and start at shooting guard for Tuesday's matchup with the Celtics, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
McKinnie drew the start for Klay Thompson (knew) in the Warriors' previous two games, but was forced out early in their most recent one against the Sixers. Barring any setbacks, he should see a heavier workload than his typical reserve role.
