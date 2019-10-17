Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Starting Wednesday
McKinnie will start Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
McKinnie will return to the starting lineup after a two-game stint off the bench. While he was impressive in Monday's loss to the Lakers, the move may be more to do with the fact that Glenn Robinson's missing Wednesday's game due to an illness.
