Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Strong showing in spot start
McKinnie tallied 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds across 26 minutes during the Warriors' 119-117 overtime win over the Trail Blazers in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals Monday.
McKinnie drew the start for Andre Iguodala (calf) and acquitted himself impressively. The 26-year-old wing was aggressive during his time on the court, displaying a willingness to fire away from distance. Iguodala's MRI came back clean, so there's certainly a chance he's available by Game 1 of the Finals against either the Bucks or Raptors. Therefore, McKinnie's opportunity Monday may well prove to be the high point of the postseason for him, as he's likely to go back to a minimal role once Iguodala and Kevin Durant (calf) both return to action.
More News
-
Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Will start Monday•
-
Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Plays 21 minutes in win•
-
Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Starting Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Scores seven points in spot start•
-
Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Starting Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Cleared to play•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...