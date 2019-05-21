McKinnie tallied 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds across 26 minutes during the Warriors' 119-117 overtime win over the Trail Blazers in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals Monday.

McKinnie drew the start for Andre Iguodala (calf) and acquitted himself impressively. The 26-year-old wing was aggressive during his time on the court, displaying a willingness to fire away from distance. Iguodala's MRI came back clean, so there's certainly a chance he's available by Game 1 of the Finals against either the Bucks or Raptors. Therefore, McKinnie's opportunity Monday may well prove to be the high point of the postseason for him, as he's likely to go back to a minimal role once Iguodala and Kevin Durant (calf) both return to action.