Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Takes part in shootaround
McKinnie (hip) was on the floor for Tuesday's shootaround, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
McKinnie took another step in the right direction as he managed to get some shots up. He remains probable for Tuesday's contest with Boston, and he figures to be in line for more run if Klay Thompson (knee) is unavailable.
