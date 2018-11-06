McKinnie tallied 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds across 29 minutes in the Warriors' 117-101 win over the Grizzlies on Monday.

McKinnie saw plenty of playing time with Andre Iguodala (rest) sitting out the contest. The 26-year-old has actually logged over 20 minutes in three of the past four games overall, draining multiple threes in each of those contests. Now having seen double-digit minutes in five straight, McKinnie is enjoying a an uptick in fantasy appeal in deeper formats, as he brings both scoring and rebounding upside to the table.