Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Thrives in extended opportunity
McKinnie tallied 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds across 29 minutes in the Warriors' 117-101 win over the Grizzlies on Monday.
McKinnie saw plenty of playing time with Andre Iguodala (rest) sitting out the contest. The 26-year-old has actually logged over 20 minutes in three of the past four games overall, draining multiple threes in each of those contests. Now having seen double-digit minutes in five straight, McKinnie is enjoying a an uptick in fantasy appeal in deeper formats, as he brings both scoring and rebounding upside to the table.
