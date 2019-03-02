Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: To start in place of Thompson
McKinnie will start Saturday's game in place of Klay Thompson (knee), Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.
It'll be the second consecutive start for McKinnie, who filled in Thursday against Orlando when Kevin Durant sat out to rest. In that game, McKinnie played 24 minutes and finished with four points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals.
