McKinnie will draw the start in Monday's Game 4 against the Trail Blazers, ChrisChris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

With Andre Iguodala out with a strained left calf, McKinnie will draw the spot-start. McKinnie saw his postseason high with 21 minutes in Game 3, collecting five points and nine rebounds. Expect McKinnie to see a similar, if not larger, role Monday, and should continue to see a larger role if Iguodala is forced to miss any more time.

