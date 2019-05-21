Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Will start Monday
McKinnie will draw the start in Monday's Game 4 against the Trail Blazers, ChrisChris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
With Andre Iguodala out with a strained left calf, McKinnie will draw the spot-start. McKinnie saw his postseason high with 21 minutes in Game 3, collecting five points and nine rebounds. Expect McKinnie to see a similar, if not larger, role Monday, and should continue to see a larger role if Iguodala is forced to miss any more time.
